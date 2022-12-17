Santa ditches sleigh for helicopter in Decatur visit

DECATUR — With just one week left until Christmas, Santa Claus made a last-minute trip to Decatur on Saturday.

But this time, he left the sleigh at home.

With help from the Decatur Park District, Santa flew in by helicopter at four Decatur parks on Saturday to greet local children and collect their wish lists ahead of Christmas Day.

Clay Gerhard, executive director of the Decatur Park District, said the event took around five weeks to coordinate but had been in the works for much longer.

“We've had this idea ever since we started Trees on the Tees, and this is the first year that we've been able to implement it,” Gerhard said. “It was important that, not only did we take Santa out to Hickory Point Golf Course (where Trees on the Tees is set up), but then we visited every quadrant of town to allow everybody to have access (to Santa).”

Santa’s helicopter rides were provided through a Park District partnership with Heli Chicago, a helicopter tour agency based out of Schaumburg, Gerhard said. Funding for the fly-in was supported by multiple sponsors, including the Community Foundation of Macon County, Matthew and Natalie Beck family, G&H Marine Inc., First Mid Banking and Insurance team, Crossing Healthcare, Romano Co. and Decatur Park District commissioners.

The helicopter made stops at South Shores Park, Hess Park, Garfield Park and Hickory Point Golf Course on Saturday morning. According to Gerhard, over 200 residents showed up to the first stop alone.

Kelsey Duffer and her children were among the large crowd at South Shores Park. Despite the chilly weather, she said she was excited to start a new holiday tradition with her family.

“When we look back on it, we don't think about the cold,” said Duffer, of Decatur. “We think about the memories.”

For Duffer’s children, sharing their Christmas lists with Santa was worth braving the cold.

Branson Duffer, 10, said he was most excited to ask Santa to help end world hunger. His siblings said they wanted the same, but hoped Santa might throw in a few toys, too. Michael Duffer, 7, asked for LEGOs and a Nintendo Switch to share with his brother, while Nora Duffer, 4, said she hoped Santa would bring her “lots of Barbies.”

Later, at Hess Park, sisters Brylei Young, 5, and Brooklyn Young, 3, of Decatur said they asked Santa for new baby dolls and a stroller.

At Hickory Point Golf Course, Grace Norton, 9, of Forsyth said it was “exciting” to meet Santa. She even brought a notebook so she could get his autograph. But Norton and her younger brother both said they were looking forward to Christmas for more than just Santa.

“I’m looking forward to spending time with my family,” said William Norton, 7.

Grace said she hoped her mom would take her ice skating with her cousins.

“I haven't been ice skating before, but I'm really excited,” she said.

Park District employees said it was easy to share in the kids’ excitement.

“It is such a wonderful feeling to hear all the kids just so excited to see Santa and Buddy (the elf) and get to give their letters to Santa,” said Michellina McNaughton, a volunteer with the Park District. “I just haven't heard such pure joy from kids in a while, and that made me happy.”

Gerhard said he was happy with how the fly-in turned out.

“It's cool to see the kids' reactions and bring them joy,” Gerhard said. “That's what we're all about at the Park District, is putting smiles on faces.”

