DECATUR — Scovill Zoo and Overlook Adventure Park will open for the season on Saturday, April 1.

Opening Day hours for the zoo will be 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. Regular hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $9.25 for adults, $8.25 for seniors, and $7.25 for children ages 2 to 12. Free admission into the zoo will be on Mondays throughout April. Free Admission Thursdays will begin June 1.

Opening day hours for Overlook Adventure Park, with two 18-hole mini golf course, a high ropes course, and batting cages, will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting.

Overlook Adventure Park early spring hours will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Starting May 2, the course will also be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Admission will be charged for each activity. Pass options, combining various activities, will also be available.

