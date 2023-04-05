DECATUR — Scovill Zoo will host its Critter Egg Hunt beginning with a new event this year, the Egg-Stra Special Egg Hunt, at 1:20 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the zoo, 71 S. Country Club Road, Decatur.

Egg-Stra Special Egg Hunt is designed for individuals of all ages with special needs.

The free event will be followed with more egg hunt heats, depending on ages, at 1:40 p.m., 1:55 p.m. and 2:10 p.m. for children ages 10 and under.

Children should bring their own baskets.

Admission to the zoo before and after the egg hunt will be $3.

For more information, call 217-429-7750.

