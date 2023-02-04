DECATUR — The Macon County Community Environmental Council will hold a seed swap next week at the Decatur Public Library.

The event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in the library’s Madden Auditorium. The swap will focus on native seeds like wildflowers, prairie plants and trees, the council said, but non-native seeds are welcome too.

Participants should bring their seeds packaged and labeled. Any individuals with questions on how to package, store and label seeds for the swap can contact Melody Arnold at melody2a@hotmail.com.

Those with no seeds to swap are also encouraged to come, make a small donation and take some seeds.

