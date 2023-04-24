DECATUR — For her first time on stage, Tammy Newsome, 59, will tackle the character Egeus in William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night's Dream.”

“I enjoy acting,” she said. “And I’m familiar with Shakespeare. I’ve seen this play.”

Preparing for the well-known, 400-year-old play is not the only challenge in Newsome's life. She is currently incarcerated in the minimum security Decatur Correctional Center.

Millikin University’s Shakespeare Corrected has been working with “marginalized populations to create an artistic experience that results in an atmosphere of respectful inclusion and supported expression,” the mission statement reads.

However, the actors have to work for their parts.

“We had to memorize a sonnet,” Newsome said. “And we had to act it out.”

Yuliya Kuznets, 42, was not familiar with the play. “But I’ve heard of Shakespeare,” she said. “I thought this would be something fun to try.”

Kuznets will be on stage as Snug. “I get to scream and scare people,” she said.

The individuals are given various opportunities to gain experiences while they are incarcerated. Shakespeare Corrected, as well as the performance, provides growth, they said. “It’s exercising my creativity,” Kuznets said. “And I like making people laugh.”

Assistant Warden of Operations Trina Nerio said she can see the positive impact Shakespeare Corrected has on those who take part.

“It gives them a sense of purpose. And it gives them a work ethic,” she said. “It helps with mental health, to connect on a different level. Anything artistic gets their brain working.”

The individuals selected to take part in the program must be in good standing and have a good disciplinary history. Acting isn’t the only role in the Shakespeare Corrected program. Individuals can design the sets, co-direct and do other needed jobs to bring the play to life. “It’s just an all-encompassing thing that they get to do,” Nerio said. “They take a lot of pride in it.”

Other Decatur Correctional Center individuals and staff, as well as invited families, are allowed to see the performances April 27 through 29 at the facility. The auditorium can hold more than 100 audience members.

Shakespeare Corrected has also been beneficial for the Millikin University students.

Aven Mrosko is the assistant director for the upcoming play. The Millikin sophomore took a class preparing the students for what to expect in the program. “It’s similar to a weekly meeting,” Mrosko said. “There’s so many different projects, in so many different schools and organizations.”

The class consists of 20 Millikin students. The program has been brought to Macon Resources Inc., Eisenhower High School, Boys and Girls Club, Milligan Academy and Shemilah’s Outreach Center.

As a design and production major, Mrosko will be able to utilize the lessons learned in the program. “This kind of structure is valuable for people of all types of majors, especially in theater,” she said. “Theater comes in all shapes and forms.”

Freshman Nina English is majoring in stage management. “This has helped me break out of my shell,” she said. “

According to Shakespeare Corrected Executive Director Alex Miller, the program was developed 13 years ago. However, the pandemic halted the stage performances for two years. “The people that we’re working with, there’s no returning individuals,” Miller said. “They are coming at it with competently fresh eyes.”

Shakespeare Corrected’s first year consisted of Miller and one student. “Now we’re far more mechanized in how we conduct our meetings,” he said. “The undergrads take a lot more charge. I watch and observe, then I step in when needed.”

Mrosko and English say they have had a positive experience working with the DCC individuals.

“I love working with them,” English said. “I instantly felt welcomed. They are such a loving community.”

The experiences working among Millikin’s theater majors provide a different atmosphere for the students. “You work with people who have been in theater their whole lives. They know how Shakespeare should be performed,” Mrosko said. “But working with these folks, they have no preconceived notion. They can do anything with their performance.”

