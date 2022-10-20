 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shelbyville Scavenger Hunt to be held Oct. 30

SHELBYVILLE — A Scavenger Hunt will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the pavilion west of the Lions Club Building in Forest Park, Shelbyville.

Teams will drive around Shelbyville collecting items on the list; therefore, a car is required. Registration is 6 to 6:30 p.m., near the pavilion with the balloons.

Teams of two to six can register with an entry fee of $15 per team. The winning team will win the entry fee money.

For more information, call Barker's Balloonery at 217-774-2588.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

