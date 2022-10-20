Shelbyville Scavenger Hunt to be held Oct. 30

File photo: Terry Scroggins, front left, of San Mateo, Fla., and other competitors set out to start the championship from the boat launch at Eagle Creek State Park on Lake Shelbyville. (Herald & Review/Jim Bowling)
File photo: Competitor Gerald Swindle of Warrior, Alabama, preps his fishing poles at Eagle Creek State Park on Lake Shelbyville for the first day of the Bassmaster’s Evan Williams Bourbon All-Star Championship.
Herald & Review/Jim Bowling Competitor Randy Howell of Springville, Alabama, places lures on his lines before the start of the first day of the Bassmaster’s Evan Williams Bourbon All-Star Championship Thursday morning at Eagle Creek State Park on Lake Shelbyville.
File photo: Competitors and attendees stand for the playing of the National Anthem before the start of the first day of the Bassmaster’s Evan Williams Bourbon All-Star Championship Thursday morning at Eagle Creek State Park on Lake Shelbyville.
Herald & Review/Jim Bowling Competitor Randy Howell of Springville, Alabama, places lures on his lines before the start of the first day of the Bassmaster’s Evan Williams Bourbon All-Star Championship Thursday morning at Eagle Creek State Park on Lake Shelbyville.
Herald & Review/Jim Bowling Fan favorite Mike Iaconelli of Pittsgrove, New Jersey, gets set to start the first day of the Bassmaster’s Evan Williams Bourbon All-Star Championship Thursday morning at Eagle Creek State Park on Lake Shelbyville.
Herald & Review/Jim Bowling Fan favorite Mike Iaconelli of Pittsgrove, New Jersey, gets set to start the first day of the Bassmaster’s Evan Williams Bourbon All-Star Championship Thursday morning at Eagle Creek State Park on Lake Shelbyville.
Summer intern Kailee DuVall talks about her work in the butterfly barn at Eagle Creek State Park near Findlay. One of her tasks for this summer was to organize the Butterfly Frenzy, which will include competitions, educational sessions, artwork and music.
Herald & Review/Phil Jacobs Tyler Francisco pumps up his brother Tanner's tire while their father, Mike, carries a cooler to the car, prior to leaving Eagle Creek Campground Sunday morning. Click Here to purchase a reprint of this photo
DARE to make learning fun; Shelby County picnic rewards youngsters
Herald & Review photo / Carlos T. Miranda Illinois State Police Sgt. Bill Emery, safety education officer for District 10, leads a safety belt demonstration Monday for St. Michael's Elementary School students at the 11th annual DARE picnic at the Inn at Eagle Creek.
Herald & Review/Phil Jacobs Annette Sims, right, explains to Rikki Bailey of Cowden some of the activities at the 10th annual DARE Picnic on Monday at the Eagle Creek State Park. The graduates of the DARE program have completed a 17-week course to help them avoid drugs, gangs and alcohol.
A look back at Eagle Creek State Park on Lake Shelbyville.
1 of 17
Scroggins Terry
File photo: Terry Scroggins, front left, of San Mateo, Fla., and other competitors set out to start the championship from the boat launch at Eagle Creek State Park on Lake Shelbyville. (Herald & Review/Jim Bowling)
Swindle_Gerald 9.20.12.jpg
File photo: Competitor Gerald Swindle of Warrior, Alabama, preps his fishing poles at Eagle Creek State Park on Lake Shelbyville for the first day of the Bassmaster’s Evan Williams Bourbon All-Star Championship.
Herald & Review/Jim Bowling
Howell_Randy 9.20.12.jpg
Herald & Review/Jim Bowling Competitor Randy Howell of Springville, Alabama, places lures on his lines before the start of the first day of the Bassmaster’s Evan Williams Bourbon All-Star Championship Thursday morning at Eagle Creek State Park on Lake Shelbyville.
BassMasters 9.20.12.jpg
File photo: The first day of the Bassmaster’s Evan Williams Bourbon All-Star Championship Thursday morning at Eagle Creek State Park on Lake Shelbyville.
Herald & Review/Jim Bowling
BassMasters National Anthem 9.20.12.jpg
File photo: Competitors and attendees stand for the playing of the National Anthem before the start of the first day of the Bassmaster’s Evan Williams Bourbon All-Star Championship Thursday morning at Eagle Creek State Park on Lake Shelbyville.
Herald & Review/Jim Bowling
Howell_Randy 2 9.20.12.jpg
Herald & Review/Jim Bowling Competitor Randy Howell of Springville, Alabama, places lures on his lines before the start of the first day of the Bassmaster’s Evan Williams Bourbon All-Star Championship Thursday morning at Eagle Creek State Park on Lake Shelbyville.
Iaconelli_Mike 2 9.20.12.jpg
Herald & Review/Jim Bowling Fan favorite Mike Iaconelli of Pittsgrove, New Jersey, gets set to start the first day of the Bassmaster’s Evan Williams Bourbon All-Star Championship Thursday morning at Eagle Creek State Park on Lake Shelbyville.
Iaconelli_Mike 9.20.12.jpg
Herald & Review/Jim Bowling Fan favorite Mike Iaconelli of Pittsgrove, New Jersey, gets set to start the first day of the Bassmaster’s Evan Williams Bourbon All-Star Championship Thursday morning at Eagle Creek State Park on Lake Shelbyville.
swallowtail
A black swallowtail sits on a milkweed leaf in the butterfly barn at Eagle Creek State Park near Findlay.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison
duvall kailee
Summer intern Kailee DuVall talks about her work in the butterfly barn at Eagle Creek State Park near Findlay. One of her tasks for this summer was to organize the Butterfly Frenzy, which will include competitions, educational sessions, artwork and music.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison
Patrons of Eagle Creek left scrambling
Herald & Review/Kevin Kilhoffer A sign outside the entrance to Eagle Creek Resort near Findlay informs visitors of a change of venue for a meeting in light of the resort's closure.
Eagle Creek festival gets a lift from hot air balloons
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison A beautiful, calm fall day brought out the crowds for balloon rides at Eagle Creek Resort.
Eagle Creek festival gets a lift from hot air balloons
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison
Eagle Creek festival gets a lift from hot air balloons
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison Olivia Young takes a cautious look down as the balloon goes up.
Life's more in tents
Herald & Review/Phil Jacobs Tyler Francisco pumps up his brother Tanner's tire while their father, Mike, carries a cooler to the car, prior to leaving Eagle Creek Campground Sunday morning. Click Here to purchase a reprint of this photo
DARE to make learning fun; Shelby County picnic rewards youngsters
Herald & Review photo / Carlos T. Miranda Illinois State Police Sgt. Bill Emery, safety education officer for District 10, leads a safety belt demonstration Monday for St. Michael's Elementary School students at the 11th annual DARE picnic at the Inn at Eagle Creek.
Daring to have fun
Herald & Review/Phil Jacobs Annette Sims, right, explains to Rikki Bailey of Cowden some of the activities at the 10th annual DARE Picnic on Monday at the Eagle Creek State Park. The graduates of the DARE program have completed a 17-week course to help them avoid drugs, gangs and alcohol.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR