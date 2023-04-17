DECATUR — HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital will celebrate Earth Day with a tree planting and blessing and a prayer ceremony for cancer patients.

The hospital will hold its celebration on Thursday at 10 a.m. outside the Cancer Care Center. The service will include the planting and blessing of a redbud tree donated by a local landscaping company.

Prayers celebrating Earth Day and honoring patients undergoing cancer treatments will also be said.

“St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis and St. Mary’s Hospital, was a lover of nature,” said Sister Ritamary Brown in a news release. “Each year we like to gather, celebrate and give back to our Earth by planting a tree.”

