 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Summer Sign-up event scheduled for Decatur students

  • 0

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools will be hosting a Summer Sign-Up event from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at Hope Academy in the cafeteria, 955 N. Illinois St., Decatur.

Area students, from kindergarteners through high school seniors, will be eligible to register for community summer programs.

The one-stop-shop will provide information on programs and scholarships to cover the costs. Various agencies include the Decatur Park District, Decatur Family YMCA, University of Illinois Extension, Shemilah Community Outreach Center, Macon County Conservation District, Decatur Public Library, Boys and Girls Club, and the Decatur Area Arts Council.

Decatur police chief lays out challenges, vision for future at annual business expo

There will be snacks and prizes.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These giant cracks on Mars could reveal its deepest, darkest secrets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News