Summer Sign-up event scheduled for Decatur students

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools will be hosting a Summer Sign-Up event from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at Hope Academy in the cafeteria, 955 N. Illinois St., Decatur.

Area students, from kindergarteners through high school seniors, will be eligible to register for community summer programs.

The one-stop-shop will provide information on programs and scholarships to cover the costs. Various agencies include the Decatur Park District, Decatur Family YMCA, University of Illinois Extension, Shemilah Community Outreach Center, Macon County Conservation District, Decatur Public Library, Boys and Girls Club, and the Decatur Area Arts Council.

There will be snacks and prizes.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

