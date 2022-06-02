Teams converging on Decatur for MidState Cup soccer tournament

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District’s Midstate Soccer Club is hosting its annual MidState Cup Friday through Sunday, June 3-5, at the Decatur Soccer Complex.

Around 100 under eight to under 19 boys and girls club teams from across Illinois and surrounding states will compete in the cup.

“I am excited for our coaches and players that get to compete at home, here at our beautiful complex, as it allows all family members of our kids, who travel a lot, to see their kids and grandkids play locally,” said Colin Bonner, the director of MidState Soccer Club.

Admission to the cup is free. Fans can find game schedules and other tournament information at midstatesoccer.com and the MidState Soccer Club Facebook page.

