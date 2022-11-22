Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for Decatur cop shot during traffic stop

DECATUR — Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and Macon County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Wolfe are especially grateful this holiday season.

“I’ve been thankful for life for a long time,” Wittmer said. “But even more so recently.”

The law enforcement officers were involved in the Oct. 12 shooting incident in which a suspect was killed and two out of the four responding officers were wounded.

Wittmer and Wolfe represented their respective law enforcement agencies at the head table during the 69th annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon on Tuesday at the Decatur Civic Center.

With his arm still bandaged and in the process of recovering from the shooting, Wittmer said he is grateful to his co-workers and other local law enforcement. “I’m thankful for my fellow officers and deputies who were in the right place at the right time,” he said.

Pastor of Life FourSquare Church Mark Cooper recognized the other 30 people sitting at the head table, including representatives from Good Samaritan Inn, Macon Resources Inc., the Decatur Family YMCA and Dove Inc.

“Humility is something to be thankful for,” he said. “We honor the names of the people that sit at this head table, because of their humility, because of their thoughtfulness, because of their willingness to live outside of their own selves.”

The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted the event with presenting sponsor OEO Energy Solutions. Theresa Rutherford, president and CEO of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, was the event’s keynote speaker.

“People who consciously count their blessings tend to be happier and less depressed,” Rutherford said to the audience. “Gratitude on one single thought or appreciation leads to an immediate 10 percent increase in happiness.”

Rutherford also recognized the appreciation of gathering together for occasions such as the Community Thanksgiving Lunch, especially after the pandemic limited similar events. She pointed out the lessons learned.

“Real heroes do exist,” she said. “The capes look like isolation gowns and their face masks are N95 in power.”

Rutherford also highlighted other community leaders, business leaders, service organizations, and citizens who have made an impact in the area throughout the year. The law enforcement, businesses, organizations, schools and parks were recognized especially for their partnership in helping others through the pandemic.

“Your resilience is a gift to every single member of this community,” Rutherford said.

In front of the head table were tables filled with nonperishable foods serving a dual purpose; as decorations and as donations. “In keeping with tradition, the food featured will be donated to the Northeast Community Fund and the Good Samaritan Inn,” said Tom Brinkoetter, the Chamber's board chairman.

According to the Chamber, the first luncheon was in 1953 as a special joint meeting of the local service clubs. More than 36,000 people have attended since the first meal.

The meal was served by the large crowd by student volunteers from Lutheran School Association, Maroa -Forsyth FFA, and MacArthur High School.

In her speech, Rutherford recognized the challenges in her life and their everyday contributions. “I’m thankful for what each of these hardships have taught me and who I have become on the other side,” she said. “Event by event we’ve been shaped into who we are today.”