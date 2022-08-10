The clock is ticking on summertime fun at Decatur's Splash Cove

DECATUR — Wednesday may have been a bit cooler than most days this summer, but that didn’t stop swimmers from visiting Splash Cove in Nelson Park on one of the last weekdays of the season.

“Once the sun pops, you still feel like it’s summer time,” said Jamie Gower, Director of Recreation and Facilities.

Five-year-old Liam Blomquist tested out a few of the water park's special features meant for children his age, including the lily pads. He brought his aunt, older sister and her friend from Taylorville to spend one of the last summer days at the water park before school starts.

“As an aunt I do a fun trip out,” said his aunt Katie Blomquist. “I knew that the little kids could play. The others could go up into the slides and I could watch that. It’s open and the kids have a blast.”

Wednesday’s crowd was estimated to be more than 500, which was typical for the season, according to park administration. The maximum number of visitors on one day this season reached 1,380.

“We have this whole week, then we go to weekends only until Labor Day,” Gower said. “As long as the weather cooperates, we’ll be really busy on the weekends.”

The high temperatures throughout the month of July had been welcoming for Splash Cove visitors, Gower said. However, if the forecast has a chance for severe weather, the facility will be closed. The potential for bad weather caused the water park to close on Tuesday, for example.

“But it was only in the low 70’s, cloudy,” Gower said. “You don’t really have people coming out here.”