Lake Decatur is turning 100 this year.

That’s 100 years of memories for multiple generations.

In cooperation with the City of Decatur and the host of local groups working to mark this monumental occasion, the Herald & Review is seeking your best Lake Decatur memories — moments like landing that huge fish or fishing for the first time with your grandpa; watching the fireworks on the 4th of July; long walks along the shore with the future love of your life; days spent boating, swimming, skiing or camping; admiring the wonders of nature along its shores; and, yes, the boat races.

If you are up to the challenge, the Herald & Review would like to share your memories with others at herald-review.com and in a special print section celebrating Lake Decatur ahead of the July 8-9 birthday celebration.

Wondering how you can be a part of this special project? We’re glad you asked. Send us your memories by Thursday, June 15, via email to scott.perry@lee.net or by regular mail to 225 S. Main. St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523.

Include your name address and phone number in case we have questions.

Please limit your response to 300 words or less, if possible. And if you have a picture you would like to share, we would be glad to check it out.

History photos: Fun on Lake Decatur No sweat? Catchings some Zs To each his own Temporary dam Floating water bed Taking it easy Sailors' delight Sh-h-h-h, quiet please Beautiful balmy evening Warm stroll on cold water Wind surfing The water's fine Tourist attraction Crappie report Hanging in there Holiday sailing Mapping bottoms Lost Bridge "Decatur Belle" "Sport Speedster" Sand Creek Bridge Seaplane Shimmering waters Evening canoe ride The Scratcher Skipping stones