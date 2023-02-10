Owner Tim Axe prepares a rib meal at Carrol Lou’s Smokehouse in Decatur on Thursday. Staffers are expecting a busy weekend filling food orders for Super Bowl parties. “Food is part of the experience,” said co-owner Melissa Schrey.
Brad Cramer adds sauce to chicken wings at Carrol Lou’s Smokehouse in Decatur. While the business is usually closed on Sundays, the owners decided to remain open to help fans with their big game celebrations.
Brad Cramer packages meals to go at Carrol Lou’s Smokehouse in Decatur on Thursday. The stack of to-go boxes will be much higher Sunday as people stop in to pick up the food they ordered in advance as part of their Super Bowl celebrations.
Scott Chapman, however, is moving his Super Bowl Party to the Lincoln Square Theater and inviting the community to come watch. “They’ve got that 50-foot screen,” he said. “It’s the biggest in Decatur.”
Doors open at 4 p.m. for the free showing. Food, beverages and games with prizes are part of the festivities. “We’ve got a lot of football games, like throwing a football into a trashcan,” Chapman said. “We also have an arcade football game and a Playstation-type game.”
Like most game night parties, food is a highlight of the evening. Options for fans include chili, pulled pork sandwiches, snack mix, popcorn and Napoli’s Pizza. Downtown Decatur businesses have contributed to the prizes and games.
The staff at Carrol Lou’s Smokehouse restaurant, located at 2612 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Decatur, are ready for the parties. They began receiving orders for wings, ribs and other festive foods more than a week before the game. So the owners, Melissa Schrey and Tim Axe, are treating the day like a holiday.
“We decided to open up because we know that food is really at the center of the Super Bowl,” Schrey said. “Food is part of the experience.”
In the past, Carrol Lou’s would offer a special for customers celebrating the Super Bowl at home. The barbecue restaurant is normally closed on Sundays.
“The special this year is just being open for the day,” Schrey said.
Chapman is ready for the big game, but isn’t rooting for any particular team. “Not in this game,” he said. “I’m a big Cowboys fan. I’m used to a lot of disappointment in the last 30 years.”
Newman, as well as her husband, children and grandchildren, gather in front of the television not only for the game and food, but also the halftime show, commercials and camaraderie. “Then I have leftovers, so it’s perfect,” she said. “We get into the game, too.”
