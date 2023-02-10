DECATUR — Moweaqua resident Georgia Newman enjoys Super Bowl Sunday almost as much as any other holiday.

“You don’t buy gifts. And I love that,” she said. “But we love football.”

This year’s Super Bowl, which features the matchup between Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, will bring together families and friends to celebrate the annual football game on Feb. 12.

The Newman’s family party will be at their home featuring a menu made up of the basics; veggie tray, relishes, wings. “And sometimes the little sliders,” she said.

Scott Chapman, however, is moving his Super Bowl Party to the Lincoln Square Theater and inviting the community to come watch. “They’ve got that 50-foot screen,” he said. “It’s the biggest in Decatur.”

Doors open at 4 p.m. for the free showing. Food, beverages and games with prizes are part of the festivities. “We’ve got a lot of football games, like throwing a football into a trashcan,” Chapman said. “We also have an arcade football game and a Playstation-type game.”

Like most game night parties, food is a highlight of the evening. Options for fans include chili, pulled pork sandwiches, snack mix, popcorn and Napoli’s Pizza. Downtown Decatur businesses have contributed to the prizes and games.

The staff at Carrol Lou’s Smokehouse restaurant, located at 2612 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Decatur, are ready for the parties. They began receiving orders for wings, ribs and other festive foods more than a week before the game. So the owners, Melissa Schrey and Tim Axe, are treating the day like a holiday.

“We decided to open up because we know that food is really at the center of the Super Bowl,” Schrey said. “Food is part of the experience.”

In the past, Carrol Lou’s would offer a special for customers celebrating the Super Bowl at home. The barbecue restaurant is normally closed on Sundays.

“The special this year is just being open for the day,” Schrey said.

Chapman is ready for the big game, but isn’t rooting for any particular team. “Not in this game,” he said. “I’m a big Cowboys fan. I’m used to a lot of disappointment in the last 30 years.”

Newman, as well as her husband, children and grandchildren, gather in front of the television not only for the game and food, but also the halftime show, commercials and camaraderie. “Then I have leftovers, so it’s perfect,” she said. “We get into the game, too.”

