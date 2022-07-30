Vendors flourish on busy Saturdays at Central Park Farmers Market

DECATUR — On Saturday mornings, Tina Sager is on the road by 4:30 a.m.

She needs to get up as early as possible so she can make the two-hour trip north from Kell, the Marion County village where her family owns and operates Sager Farms, to Decatur in time to get set up and prepared for the Farmers Market.

“We’ve come for over 23 years,” she said. “We’ve come a long time.”

Sager joined a mix of old and new vendors at Saturday’s Central Park Farmers Market in Decatur, which is held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through October.

Sager’s family orchard primarily sells peaches, very popular items at the Decatur market. She and her employees don’t get many breaks from the time they open to when they sell out.

Sager has made the long trip for so many years because she has loyal customers here, some of whom call in preorders to guarantee a bushel of fresh peaches. Many of them, she said, stock up during the summers for canning and preparing early holiday gifts.

The drive to Decatur is worth it for another reason, Sager said.

“As we leave, we always treat ourselves to Yoder’s on the way home,” she said, adding that the Arthur restaurant regularly purchases peaches from Sager Farms to use in its desserts. “That's kind of our summer little routine.”

Cassie McCleery is new to the Farmers Market this year. McCleery, who teaches family consumer science at Cerro Gordo High School, owns Cassie’s Confections. She offers a selection of gluten-free cookies.

“Apart from being a teacher, I’ve also wanted a bakery of my own,” McCleery said. “So I figured this was a good way to get started.”

As for many vendors, this Saturday was a busy day for McCleery. She was almost all sold out by 11 a.m.

Jared Storm, who owns Bushel and Peck Wildflowers with his wife Lindsay, said they were “swamped” right at 8 a.m.

“Every weekend it seems like there's more vendors showing up, and that means more people coming,” he said.

The Storms grow their flowers from seed on their Mount Zion farm. It's Lindsay who likes to get creative with the arrangements, Jared Storm said.

“My wife comes up with different themes every week,” he said. “This weekend, it's 'Wizard of Oz.'”

Indeed, Saturday’s Bushel and Peck special arrangements included The Dorothy, the Yellow Brick Road and the Wicked Witch.

Vendors said the market can help encourage more residents to shop locally. For the Storms, the market was one event that helped allow them to make the flower farm their full-time jobs.

Shopping local was a common theme in downtown Decatur on Saturday. A dozen downtown businesses also participated in a sidewalk sale Saturday morning and afternoon.

Residents will have the chance to do so again Sunday at the first Central Park Music and Art Series event from noon to 8 p.m. The park will host musicians, artists, and a variety of vendors selling food, beer, and more.

Storm said he hopes Decatur residents will come out to the next market to support local vendors — and to see what Bushel and Peck has to offer.

“I’m just excited to see whatever color schemes Lindsay comes up with next,” he said.