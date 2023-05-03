ARGENTA — More than three dozen vintage tractors are expected to be on hand at this year's Farming in the 50s .

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in downtown Argenta.

In addition to the vintage tractors, there will be vintage engine exhibits, antiques and handmade goods for sale. Exhibits will be available throughout downtown and at Garriott's Antiques.

Attendance is free of charge.

Food and drink will be available from Bargenta, Smoking Jayson’s and Kups & Kones coffee and ice cream shop.

Any individuals interested in exhibiting in the tractor show should contact Martin Bayless of Annella Farms at 217-201-3580.

A rain date for the event is set for May 20.

