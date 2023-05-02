DECATUR — Within a few minutes of it being unveiled, Decatur's newest public art attraction was already at the forefront of numerous photos.

And if all goes as planned, the red and white, 36-inch metal letters that spell Decatur and a 7-foot outline of Illinois will be included in many more pictures visitors to the area near the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park along Decatur’s lakefront.

“It’s important to us to always do what we can to keep things new and fresh,” said Teri Hammel, executive director of the Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “This will be a little something that kind of goes with the Devon and mirrors it together to make a great attraction.”

The attraction was envisioned by Hammel years ago as a way to promote tourism and a sense of community in Decatur.

“We saved up our pennies and we were able to help bring this to Decatur,” she said of attraction, which is situated in such a way that Lake Decatur sits behind it.

The visitors bureau partnered with the Community Foundation of Macon County and Decatur Park District to fund and install the attraction.

Natalie Beck, president of the community foundation, said the hope is that the attraction will be a popular stop for families, visitors and community members.

“Everything we do comes back to the people,” she said. “We have more projects coming.”

Members of Decatur’s building trades unions and park district staff helped with the installation, which also included the concrete slab and landscaping. The metal structure was installed Tuesday, before it was revealed.

“They came down here, installed that thing and then vanished,” said Clay Gerhard, executive director of the park district. “This is just going to be a great amenity to show the pride our community has in the city of Decatur.”

For protection, the attraction will have lights illuminating it during the evening. “We do have cameras on the sign from the Devon parking lot,” Gerhard said. “It’s going to get used and we know that.”

The letters were ordered two months ago, according to Gerhard. The union members had the concrete poured two weeks ago.

“Then the workers came in this morning, installed the letters, put the landscaping in and the electrical work,” Gerhard said.

Hammel said she has eight grandchildren ready to visit the large Decatur signage.

“They can get in there, no matter big or tall or small,” she said. “They can all participate and get their pictures taken in cute little ways to show they’ve been to Decatur, Illinois.”

