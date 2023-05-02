Natalie Beck, president of the Community Foundation of Macon County, poses with the new public art attraction in Nelson Park on Tuesday.
Clay Gerhard, executive director of the Decatur Park District, and Teri Hammel, executive director of the Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, welcome people to take pictures with the new public art attraction in Nelson Park on Tuesday. It was Hammel's idea to bring the attraction to Decatur.
Community members take in a new public art attraction next to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park on Tuesday.
A new public art attraction is unveiled in a ceremony with the Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Community Foundation of Macon County, and the Decatur Park District in Nelson Park on Tuesday.
Natalie Beck, president of the Community Foundation of Macon County, Clay Gerhard, executive director of the Decatur Park District, and Teri Hammel, executive director of the Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, approach the new public art attraction in Nelson Park to take pictures on Tuesday.
Councilman Dennis Cooper poses for pictures with the new public art attraction from the Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Community Foundation of Macon County, and the Decatur Park District in Nelson Park on Tuesday.
Teri Hammel, executive director of the Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, speaks before unveiling the new public art attraction in Nelson Park on Tuesday.
Community members take pictures with the new public art attraction next to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park on Tuesday.
DECATUR — Within a few minutes of it being unveiled, Decatur's newest public art attraction was already at the forefront of numerous photos.
And if all goes as planned, the red and white, 36-inch metal letters that spell Decatur and a 7-foot outline of Illinois will be included in many more pictures visitors to the area near the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park along Decatur’s lakefront.
“It’s important to us to always do what we can to keep things new and fresh,” said Teri Hammel, executive director of the Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “This will be a little something that kind of goes with the Devon and mirrors it together to make a great attraction.”
The attraction was envisioned by Hammel years ago as a way to promote tourism and a sense of community in Decatur.
Members of Decatur’s building trades unions and park district staff helped with the installation, which also included the concrete slab and landscaping. The metal structure was installed Tuesday, before it was revealed.
“They came down here, installed that thing and then vanished,” said Clay Gerhard, executive director of the park district. “This is just going to be a great amenity to show the pride our community has in the city of Decatur.”
For protection, the attraction will have lights illuminating it during the evening. “We do have cameras on the sign from the Devon parking lot,” Gerhard said. “It’s going to get used and we know that.”
The letters were ordered two months ago, according to Gerhard. The union members had the concrete poured two weeks ago.
“Then the workers came in this morning, installed the letters, put the landscaping in and the electrical work,” Gerhard said.
Hammel said she has eight grandchildren ready to visit the large Decatur signage.
“They can get in there, no matter big or tall or small,” she said. “They can all participate and get their pictures taken in cute little ways to show they’ve been to Decatur, Illinois.”
