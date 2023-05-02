DECATUR — The Decatur Park District believes garbage can be beautiful.

Their latest project is encouraging the community to help them out by dressing up its garbage cans.

“It’s something we sometimes overlook the significance of,” said Clay Gerhard, Decatur Park District executive director. “But they play a huge role in keeping our parks beautiful.”

School groups, organizations, families and businesses are encouraged to paint the cans for the Transform a Trash Can project. Registration forms are available through the Decatur Park District’s website.

The surface area is approximately 400-square inches.

“It’s very manageable for a class project or a church project or a youth group or civic organizations. Businesses may want to put one in their offices and let their employees take a stab at painting,” Gerhard said. “It’s a blank canvas. We want folks to use their imaginations. But we want this to be an art piece, not advertising.”

The cans will make their debut on July 7 along the lakefront front during the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur. “Once that event is over on July 8 and 9, they will be moved out to our neighborhood parks,” Gerhard said. “The hope is that we’ll get three or four cans in every park.”

The cans are being stored at the Decatur Park District office and will be available for pick up by the participants. “We will gladly help load them up,” Gerhard said.

The cans should be returned to the park district by July 1.

According to Gerhard, the purpose of the project is to introduce the arts into the neighborhood parks.

“One of the best ways to improve your mental health and to clear your mind is to go for a walk in a park or a trail,” he said. “What better way to enhance the experience than to introduce art. It is visually stimulating to the mind as well. And it just adds some more beauty to our already magnificent parks.”

The park district is ready to provide 50 primed trash cans to those participating. “We have the ability to add more,” Gerhard said.

They will also supply a quart of paint of each primary color; red, yellow and blue.

Participation in the Transform a Trash Can is free. The park district was able to provide the paint and the trash barrels through a grant from The Community Foundation of Macon County.

According to Rachel Moran, the agency’s director of communications, the foundation provides support for similar community-based projects.

“We know that community beautification is important, especially in our parks,” she said. “The more aesthetically pleasing that they are, the more people are going to want to spend time there.”

The Community Foundation was one of the first to apply for a trash can. Approximately eight employees will take part in the design, Moran said. But she isn’t sure how her co-workers will decorate the round metal canvas.

“Since we’re a community foundation, we’ll probably do something that will really embrace our community and our love for the community,” she said. “It’s a small thing to do. You don’t have to be that creative to do it.”

The park district expects the cans will have a two to four year lifespan. The Transform a Trash Can project is the beginning of what the park district hopes is more artistic contributions. “If this goes well, you may start to see more sidewalks or pavilions painted with artwork,” Gerhard said.

The cans found in the parks are currently painted forest green, to blend into the park.

“This will make them stand out,” Gerhard said.

Closest national parks to Decatur, Illinois Closest national parks to Decatur, Illinois #1. Gateway Arch National Park (Missouri) #2. Indiana Dunes National Park (Indiana) #3. Mammoth Cave National Park (Kentucky) #4. Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Ohio) #5. Great Smoky Mountains National Park (North Carolina, Tennessee) #6. Hot Springs National Park (Arkansas) #7. New River Gorge National Park (West Virginia) #8. Isle Royale National Park (Michigan) #9. Shenandoah National Park (Virginia) #10. Congaree National Park (South Carolina) #11. Voyageurs National Park (Minnesota) #12. Badlands National Park (South Dakota) #13. Wind Cave National Park (South Dakota) #14. Theodore Roosevelt National Park (North Dakota) #15. Rocky Mountain National Park (Colorado) #16. Great Sand Dunes National Park (Colorado) #17. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park (Colorado) #18. Carlsbad Caverns National Park (New Mexico) #19. Guadalupe Mountains National Park (Texas) #20. Mesa Verde National Park (Colorado) #21. White Sands National Park (New Mexico) #22. Big Bend National Park (Texas) #23. Everglades National Park (Florida) #24. Arches National Park (Utah) #25. Biscayne National Park (Florida) #26. Acadia National Park (Maine) #27. Dry Tortugas National Park (Florida) #28. Canyonlands National Park (Utah) #29. Yellowstone National Park (Wyoming, Montana, Idaho) #30. Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming) #31. Petrified Forest National Park (Arizona) #32. Capitol Reef National Park (Utah) #33. Bryce Canyon National Park (Utah) #34. Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona) #35. Saguaro National Park (Arizona) #36. Zion National Park (Utah) #37. Great Basin National Park (Nevada) #38. Glacier National Park (Montana) #39. Death Valley National Park (California, Nevada) #40. Joshua Tree National Park (California) #41. Kings Canyon National Park (California) #42. Sequoia National Park (California) #43. Yosemite National Park (California) #44. North Cascades National Park (Washington) #45. Mount Rainier National Park (Washington) #46. Lassen Volcanic National Park (California) #47. Crater Lake National Park (Oregon) #48. Channel Islands National Park (California) #49. Pinnacles National Park (California) #50. Olympic National Park (Washington) #51. Redwood National Park (California) #52. Virgin Islands National Park (U.S. Virgin Islands) #53. Glacier Bay National Park (Alaska) #54. Wrangell–St. Elias National Park (Alaska) #55. Kenai Fjords National Park (Alaska) #56. Denali National Park (Alaska) #57. Lake Clark National Park (Alaska) #58. Gates of the Arctic National Park (Alaska) #59. Katmai National Park (Alaska) #60. Kobuk Valley National Park (Alaska) #61. Haleakalā National Park (Hawaii) #62. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park (Hawaii) #63. National Park of American Samoa (American Samoa)