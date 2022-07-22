Warrensburg Corn Festival back this weekend

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg’s annual Corn Festival is back for another helping of corn-themed fun.

Visitors to the festival, which kicked off Thursday evening, can expect food, live music, a Wiffle Ball derby, and, of course, lots of corn.

Tim Hoffman, festival committee chair, said guests have much to look forward to this weekend.

“We have big music and entertainment this year,” Hoffman said. “And the weather’s going to be beautiful.”

On Friday evening, guests can find sweet corn in the corn tent from 4-9 p.m., visit the beer garden from 4-11:30 p.m., or jump on the Corn Nugget Inflatables from 5-10 p.m.

The Red Wheelbarrows Bluegrass Band will play at the Assured Insulation Stage from 6-8 p.m. The Midwest Siding & Windows Main Stage will feature Silverlake Band from 7-8:30 p.m. and Earth to Mars: Ultimate Bruno Mars Tribute Band from 9-11 p.m.

Saturday’s events begin with a Masonic Lodge Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. and a 5K Run/Walk at 8 a.m.

The parade takes off from Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School at 9:30 a.m.

Multiple games and tournaments will also take place on Saturday, including a cornhole tournament and a kiddie tractor pull at 11 a.m. and the Wiffle Ball home run derby at 5 p.m.

Other events include the adorable baby contest at noon, the Cars R’ Cruisin’ Car Show from 3:30-8 p.m., and the Corn Fest Karaoke Dance Party from 6-9 p.m.

The corn tent, beer garden, and inflatables will also all be open starting at 11 a.m.

Saturday’s live music lineup includes singer Tracy D. Osborne at the Assured Insulation Stage from 3-5 p.m., William Marsala Southern Blues Rock Band at the Midwest Siding & Windows Stage from 4:30-7:30 p.m., and the Boat Drunks at the Midwest Siding & Windows Stage from 8-11 p.m.

Hoffman said he hopes people take time out of their weekend to come out and support the festival.

“We’re a small town with a welcoming heart,” he said. “Come out and visit us. It’s going to be perfect.”

Guests can find more information, along with an official event schedule, at warrensburgcornfestival.com.