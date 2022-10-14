Watch now: Cresthaven Park, edge of Forsyth newest stops on Decatur bike trail

DECATUR — Todd Vohland was coaching one of his St. Teresa High School cross country students, senior Savannah Mounte, when they learned the Stevens Creek Bike Trail at Cresthaven Park was officially opened to the public on Friday.

“This is nice,” he said. “It opens up about another two miles.”

Cross country teams had already been using the area for training. Mounte was cross training by riding a bike on the trail. “I have injuries in my legs,” she said.

Since the high school senior lives nearby, the park area is ideal for training. “It’s super easy to access,” she said.

According to Phil Cochran, Decatur Park District project manager, construction of the new portion of the bike trail began a year ago. For nearly two miles, bikers, runners and walkers will be able to go under McArthur Road and Interstate 72. “Which gets you to Forsyth,” Cochran said. “This bike path ends at Timber Lane Road.”

The bike trail is still not a continuous path. "The park district is working on the final project, about a 1.3 miles section, which will connect the entire bike trail,” Cochran said. “It will go all the way from south Decatur to Forsyth.”

The 12 miles of bike trails are part of the park district’s master plan, which began in 2005. When the path is finished, it will reach from Rock Springs Conservation Area to the village of Forsyth.

“Stevens Creek Bike Trail is an important part of Decatur and something we are extremely proud of,” Bob Brilley II, president of the Decatur Park Board, said during the ribbon cutting ceremony. “The trail network is just one of the extreme recreational offerings that we have for the community.”

The last section of trails, from Illinois 121 to Mound Road, is still in the design phase and should begin construction in approximately a year, according to Cochran. “It takes significant permitting to do when you’re working along the flood plains,” he said.

Members of the park district have already walked and biked the trail. Along the path, they have met community members. “They say this is so nice and they use it every morning,” Cochran said. “It’s already been accepted into the neighborhood.”

One of the most excited community members to see the trail open was State Rep. Sue Scherer. “I’ve been waiting for this since the day I took office in 2013,” she said. “I used to live about two blocks over there. I knew how much value this would have to our community.”

Scherer has since moved into her district, but still visits the area. “It just warms my heart to see people on bicycles, to see people walking, to see little kids, grownups, old people, it’s just marvelous,” she said.

Other political officials to attend Friday’s opening and ribbon cutting were Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and State Sen. Doris Turner.

“This is a recreation project, this is a socialization project,” Turner said. “This is also an economic development engine project.”

Since she represents Decatur, Turner said she often encourages businesses to move to the city. “These are the types of projects that we can talk about,” she said.

The park district and the northside neighborhoods were anticipating the opening of the new trail, according to Clay Gerhard, executive director. “There’s a lot of trails on the west side of town, and those folks have had access for a long time to a trail,” he said. “People are really excited to be out on the trail. Now it’s official.”