Watch now: Decatur's 217 ALZ Wiffle Ball Classic a hit

DECATUR — How far would you travel to play a game of Wiffle Ball?

Among the 56 teams taking part in this week's 217 ALZ Wiffle Ball Classic, some of the players came from as far away as South Carolina.

Pretty amazing, when you realize the games are played on a field in the Parker family's back yard along Lost Bridge Road in Decatur.

The tournament will wrap up on Sunday.

“It’s fun to hang out with friends and host the ball tournament,” said JJ Minton, who has the title of Umpire in Charge. “It’s just easy to play Wiffle Ball.”

The fun atmosphere keeps players coming back and others who hear about it want take part. “There’s something about being in a backyard playing,” Minton said.

According to the president of the 217 ALZ Backyard Wiffle Ball Classic, Jeannie Parker, the event was created to provide funds for Alzheimer Awareness. “We also give to local families in town as well,” she said.

The event takes over areas of the eastside neighborhood.

“You’ll see a lot of fun,” said Ethan Parker, who came up with the idea for the event. “You’ll see a great atmosphere of people. You’ll see some great ball games.”

The first one-day event had eight teams competing in the Parkers’ back yard, where it has remained each year. They were able to raise $1,200. “We thought that was amazing,” Jeannie Parker said. “This year we’re pushing for a $100,000 goal.”

Ethan Parker’s great-grandma was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, prompting the then 12-year-old to donate the funds to Alzheimer's Awareness. As the community learned about the tournament, other teams began to ask how they could be involved. “It’s just grown,” Jeannie Parker said. “Then we had sponsors and businesses asking how they can help.”

The tournament has expanded to a five-day event and morphed into areas of the neighborhood for parking and vendors. Board members are used to organize the annual games. “As we started growing and raising more money, we thought it would be good to become a not-for-profit,” Jeannie Parker said.

217 ALZ Wiffle Ball Classic For more information on the 217 ALZ Wiffle Ball Classic, visit www.217wbclassic.org.

Throughout the stadium are markers reminding the fans why they are there. Signs with sponsors’ names in the purple Alzheimer’s Awareness colors line the fences and walls. For the Wall of Remembrance, fans can purchase a Wiffle Ball shaped plaque with the names of a loved one who suffered from the disease.

According to Amber Bowcott, walk manager for the Decatur Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the funds raised from the Wiffle Ball Classic have benefited the organization. “They are a sponsor of the Walk,” she said. “The money that’s fundraised will go towards increasing awareness here in Decatur, provide education programs and provide support groups that are all around the Decatur area.”

Other families and players have benefited from the tournament.

Batters who hit a home run into the Parker family's hot tub have the opportunity to win a prize. “Every time somebody hits one in there, we pull a duck out and they win a prize from a local business,” Jeannie Parker said.

A center field home run can earn extra funds for a local family. Every time the ball hits the sign just over the center fence, $500 is donated into a pot. This year the funds will go to a nearby teenager who was diagnosed with a brain tumor. “We just make sure we can raise as much money as we can for him,” Jeannie Parker said.

A game lasts five innings or 30 minutes. “You can win a plaque or bragging rights,” Ethan Parker said about the tournament winners. “We also have an MVP, a Silver Slugger, a Golden Glover prizes.”

The minor leagues consist of noncompetitive youth players. The major league players, for seventh -grade boys and older as well as high school girls and older, play each day after the minor league games. The field is organized differently than the traditional baseball game. No gloves or other protection is used. Only four players — a pitcher, another near the home plate and two infielders — are in the outfield.

Whatever barrier in the yard that could obstruct the ball after it’s been hit is just part of the game. The Parker yard has a tree that has hindered many hits. “It gives those lefties a problem,” Ethan Parker said.

The size of the ground isn’t traditional either. According to Ethan Parker, the left field is approximately 75 feet deep with 80 feet in center field and 59 feet in right field. “It’s a backyard,” he said. “That’s the beauty of it.”

Dicky Trump is a player as well as three of his children. “It's a great fundraiser, but it’s a great community event,” he said. “We have people who just come out to watch.”

Many of the teams have a fan base, according to Trump. “They have their own ones they like to watch play,” he said about the fast-paced players. “There’s always action.”