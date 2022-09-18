Watch now: Fine art meets family fun at Decatur's Arts in Central Park

DECATUR — Of all the sumptuous artworks on display at the Arts in Central Park event Sunday, few could rival the strangeness of the “Mouse-Centipede-Robot” dreamed up by 5-year-old Cylas Sanson.

It was an impromptu work, created and named on the spot by the Decatur boy who worked outside the Transfer House using blue foam blocks, pipes and interlocking segments furnished courtesy of the Children’s Museum of Illinois.

The museum has long been a supporter of downtown Decatur’s most major arts event and brought along the big blue building materials to inspire some spontaneous artwork among passing visitors, like Cylas.

“All I am trying to do here is lead the creativity,” said Jayson Albright, the appropriately-titled director of creative and cheer for the museum who was overseeing the blue block construction process. And he was laughing so much it soon became clear he was having as much fun as Cylas.

Albright said he found the whole Arts in Central Park experience an encouraging and uplifting event for people of all ages. “When we come together as a community, it’s better for everyone in the community,” he said.

The annual artists’ showcase has morphed between various locations in its 60-year history before settling down in Central Park some 25 years ago. The event is at once serious and fun. A juried art show with 40 art booths offering everything from paintings to ceramics, jewelry, photography and more, it also manages to be family entertainment.

Kids who exhaust themselves building, creating and tearing down the museum’s foam blocks could then relax in the Transfer House shopping for art they could afford to take home. Many of the artists present contributed items priced between $3 and $5 to tempt the pocketbooks of tomorrow’s art cognoscenti.

“It lets the kids pick what they are attracted to,” said Kim Fouse, administrative director of the Decatur Area Arts Council, which hosts the art show along with Gallery 510. She said family appeal is what has cemented Arts in Central Park into the affections of the public it serves.

“It’s become a staple in Decatur and people just love to come out here and enjoy it,” added Fouse.

And it’s not just the browsing, buying visitors who have learned to value it. Jewelry artist Herb Brown made the trip from his home in Crestview, Florida, for the two-day show, which wrapped up on Sunday. This was his 12th year in attendance and he wouldn’t miss it. He said things started out slow, sales-wise, all those years ago, but he was encouraged after winning show prizes and he gradually saw his sales ramp up.

“So I thought, ‘Oh, they like my work,’ and then I got a following and so now I have to do this show,” explained Brown, 74. “I’ve got people who come here just to see me.”

Carla Franzene, Cylas’s mom, has an eye for jewelry and would no doubt stop by to browse Brown’s glittering sterling silver creations once her son got done adding finishing touches to the Mouse-Centipede-Robot.

Franzene, 30, said Decatur needs Arts in Central Park: “There is a lot of negativity in Decatur and we need something like this to bring us together and restore some sense of community,” she said.

“Arts in the Park gives us something to celebrate.”