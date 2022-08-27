Watch now: Latham celebrates the 'good old days' during sesquicentennial

LATHAM — The Village of Latham may be small, but its celebrations are anything but.

Latham celebrated its sesquicentennial this weekend, marking 150 years of history for the community of approximately 400 with a parade, live music, and plenty of other games and activities.

Much has changed since the village was first surveyed in 1871, said Latham resident Gary Letterly.

Letterly painted depictions of village landmarks to display during the celebration. Many of the buildings in his paintings have drastically changed or been abandoned since his childhood. Some no longer exist.

Letterly said it’s important to document the village’s various landmarks, as well as residents’ memories of them, because of how easily they can be forgotten.

“That building may not be standing next time you come to town,” Letterly said.

Historical photos and memorabilia were on display at Village Hall, where Latham natives and old friends Phyllis (Curry) Draper and Deanna (Hawk) Dingman were hunting for a photograph of the old water building they used to climb on top of as children.

Draper said she still has scars on her back after getting scratched up by the building’s old tin roof, but when she recently came back to town to find out what happened to the building, some current residents didn’t know what she was talking about.

“They said there wasn't a water building,” Draper said. “You know, now there's water towers.”

The Sesquicentennial was a welcome chance to reminisce on “the good old days,” said both Draper and Dingman.

“Today you don't even know who lives next to you, and furthermore, most people don't care,” Draper said. “That's sad because that camaraderie is just disappearing.”

Draper’s father, Clark Curry, once owned the grocery store in town. By chance, during the Sesquicentennial, Draper ran into the granddaughter of another one of the store’s previous owners.

Megan Denison, who grew up in Decatur, said that as a child she mistakenly thought her grandfather was Latham’s mayor because everybody greeted him as they went to run errands together.

“I didn't realize it was a small town and everybody knows each other,” she said.

Draper and Denison said they appreciated seeing younger children out and learning about Latham’s history, especially after the old grocery store building that meant so much to their families burned down in recent years.

Deb Krall, the Latham village treasurer, also said the celebration was a great opportunity to educate the next generation.

“Kids today are all about their computers,” Krall said. “It’s good for them to be grounded and see their roots.”

Even more important, said Letterly, is that this weekend’s celebration will become a piece of history for that next generation.

“These are the things we talk about,” he said. “These are the things we remember.”

The Latham sesquicentennial will conclude on Sunday with a 10 a.m. church service in the park, followed by an old-fashioned picnic lunch, a gospel performance, and the closing ceremony at 2:30 p.m.