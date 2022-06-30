Watch now: Prayer breakfast speaker urges attendees to "be an example"

DECATUR — CBS Sports Producer Lance Barrow has traveled to places many could only dream of. But Decatur is one of his favorites.

“It was a good excuse to get some more clothes,” he said, wearing a sport coat from The Brass Horn in downtown Decatur.

Barrow was the guest speaker Thursday morning at the Community Prayer Breakfast at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel.

“But could you make it a Community Brunch next time,” he said.

According to Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce President Mirinda Rothrock, the event brought together more than 200 community members to hear Barrows share stories about sports and his faith.

“Anytime in our country, especially now, is a great time for us to come together as a community,” she said. “There’s lots of smiles on their faces, a lot of networking. It’s exactly what the chamber ordered.”

Kevin Breheny, past owner of JL Hubbard Insurance and Bonds, recruited Barrow to speak, knowing his friend would be an ideal speaker for a prayer breakfast.

“He is Christian leadership in action,” Breheny said. “He may not be a preacher, but he is a living testament of what it's like to be a Christian leader.”

Breheny said he has watched Barrow work during stressful situations and admired the respect he showed and received from those he worked with. Barrow has produced numerous professional sporting events, including Super Bowls, Olympics, and the Masters.

“He’s got a resume in television that’s second to none,” Breheny said. “The people are as equally as important as the bottom-line and the shareholders. It wasn’t about the money with you, Lance. It was always about treating the people right.”

Breheny provided a visual example of the producer’s composure and strength, which was captured in a CBS "60 Minutes" segment offering a behind the scenes look at Super Bowl 47 in 2013.

It was during that game that the lights in half of Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans went out for 34 minutes.

“Thanks for showing me that tape,” Barrow said. “That was horrible. It was only 154 million people watching in the United States," he said.

"You never know what’s going to happen from one moment to another,” Barrow said of live sports.

However, he said he understands he is blessed to have the opportunities and experiences. He paraphrased Matthew 25:31-40. “I was hungry and you fed me,” he said. “I have been blessed to have the opportunity to help people.”

Barrow described his life as “one big recess.”

“I’ve always been part of a team. I’m only as good as the next person for my team.”

The relationships, including those he has formed with people in Decatur, are important to the success of a career.

“I love people. I love relationships. This is kind of like a family reunion to me” he said of his return trip to Decatur.

Although he has had the opportunity to travel and meet people from various cultures, Barrow said people can use their own situations to be a witness.

“Everybody has the same opportunity, no matter what you do,” he said. “The Lord put me in my position to be a missionary in my job, in my career. It’s an example that you show.”

Barrow’s faith has been visible to his coworkers and staff. He has been sought out for prayers during people’s difficult times.

“It has nothing to do with me. It has to do with God putting me and other people in that situation,” he said. “But it’s how you act, how you perform, it’s how you do your business. We should be an example.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.