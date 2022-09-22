Watch now: Scovill Zoo alligator explores the lazy river

DECATUR — After a summer marked by plenty of human visitors, it was an alligator who enjoyed the last swim of the season at Splash Cove.

Last week, the Decatur Park District and Scovill Zoo brought “G” — a 39-year-old, 300 pound and 12-foot-long alligator — for a day-long trip to the lazy river.

Employees said it was a welcome treat for the alligator, who has never ventured far from his enclosure and has also never been submerged in more than a few feet of water.

“He's been in the same enclosure, and he's 39 years old,” said Decatur Park District Director of Communications Katie Myers. “So he needs a little bit more enrichment in his life."

Splash Cove has been shut down following the summer season for several weeks now, and the chlorine in the pool water has naturally burned off, meaning the water was safe for reptiles.

Myers said the swimming trip was also a welcome change of pace for G’s handlers, who were excited to take him on the adventure.

“They were so happy for him,” she said.

The Splash Cove visit was important because it gave G the freedom and control to make his own decisions, said Scovill Zoo Director Ken Frye.

More space meant G could swim deeper or take breaks to lounge on land both in and out of direct sunlight, Frye said. As a reptile, self-regulation in different types of weather is important for G.

“Giving them some kind of complexity to their environment (gives) them a chance to enjoy what they're doing more,” Frye said.

And by all accounts, G did enjoy his swim. In a recent Facebookpost accompanied by a video of the event taken by Vieweg Real Estate, the Scovill Zoo wrote that the alligator momentarily refused to leave the lazy river and later took a break from swimming to sunbathe.

“We are pretty sure he had a big alligator smile and was loving life on his vacation day,” the post read.

G’s home is due for an upgrade, both Myers and Frye said. The zoo has plans to build a bigger alligator enclosure for G and his female partner and hopes to kick off fundraising efforts for that enclosure soon.

The Park District has never done an alligator swim before, Myers said, but hopes this could become a yearly “field trip” every summer before staff drain the pools for the winter.

Myers doesn’t know exactly what G’s next field trip will look like, but whatever it is, she said, it’s sure to be exciting.

“There’s never a normal day at the Park District.”