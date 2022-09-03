Watch now: Tandem bikes take to the streets of Decatur

DECATUR — Cyclists visiting Decatur with the Midwest Tandem Rally were greeted with an exceptional display when they arrived Friday: a rainbow over Lake Decatur.

“It was beautiful scenery,” said biker Debbie Ptacek.

“And the weather was fantastic,” said fellow rider Janeen Earwood.

More than 200 tandem bike teams from around the country gathered at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel for the Labor Day weekend rally.

"You presented your best face," said Lynn Sakata about the city.

Lynn and Ford Sakata organized this year's event. "People are seeing us and waving," Ford Sakata said.

Saturday began with ideal riding weather and a mass start from the hotel with Oreana as the destination while traveling through areas in and around Decatur.

“When you tell people you are doing this, they think of a race,” said Sioux Falls, South Dakota, resident Jeff Ptacek. “No, we ride.”

The views the riders saw during the first leg of their trip included Rock Springs trails, the Millikin University neighborhood, and Krekel's restaurants. The times of the trips vary in length. “It depends on how many times we stop,” Debbie Ptacek said.

Last year’s rally took place in Wisconsin. According to the riders, the scenery there was also exceptional with Lake Michigan as the backdrop.

Janeen Earwood and her husband Bill traveled from Carmel, Indiana, with their incumbent trike. This was their first visit to the Soy City. The couple have taken part in tandem rallies for six years. Watching their first rally encouraged them to try it themselves.

“We saw the mass start and it made such an impression on us,” Bill Earwood said.

The Earwoods rode a traditional tandem bike when they were in their 30s, Janeen said. “And now again in our early 60s,” she said.

The camaraderie is what brings them to events such as the Midwest Tandem Rally.

“Everybody within the organization that we’ve met is just so nice, easy to talk to,” Bill Earwood said. “They give you tips.”

The theme for Saturday’s leg of the rally was titled "Jersey Day," with teams wearing matching cyclists’ shirts.

“I like looking at all the jerseys,” Debbie Ptacek said.

“And it makes you more visible out on the road,” Bill Earwood said.

Another route will take place on Sunday along with rider events at the hotel.

The Earwoods’ incumbent trike was their mode of transportation during the Decatur rally. One of the differences between their trike and the traditional tandem bike includes a steadier balance.

“Unless I take a corner really fast, we stay on three wheels,” Bill Earwood said.

The trike also has independent pedaling, so both riders don’t have to pedal at the same time.

“We don’t have to stay in sync with each other,” Bill Earwood said.

On a tandem bike or trike, the stoker rides behind the captain. The classic tandem bikers have to pedal at the same time, which helps with balance and communication, according to the Earwoods.

“But this (trike), for an older person, it’s just easier to get around in,” Bill Earwood said.

“And it’s more comfortable,” Janeen Earwood said about the adjustable seats.

The Earwoods admit they don’t travel as fast.

“You’ll see all of the upright bikes blaze by us,” Janeen Earwood said. “But that’s OK.”