Watch now: ‘The right to play’ spurs effort for kid-designed playground

DECATUR — Nikki Reid had already been homeless for five years when she first moved into the Southern Hills Apartments affordable living community in Decatur 27 years ago.

Reid was pregnant with her first child at the time, and she said the ability to access affordable housing helped change the trajectory of her life.

“I didn't have anywhere to go. I was going to raise my son in a car,” Reid said. “Without them I wouldn't have had a place to bring him home to.”

Now, Reid works locally as a company move coordinator for Related Management, which has already invested over $5 million into renovating Southern Hills, 3077 Southern Hills Drive.

Reid was back at Southern Hills on Wednesday as volunteers broke ground on one of Related’s latest projects: A new playground.

According to project leaders, the playground will help make playtime more fun and more equal for low-income children.

“It is our mission to end playspace inequity,” said Kayla Harris-Fontaine, senior community engagement manager for the nonprofit Kaboom!. “That's the reality, that playgrounds aren't available for every kid across the country.”

For kids in the Southern Hills community, playgrounds have been a concern for a long time. Reid said the playground was in serious need of repairs back when she lived there with her young son.

All children have “the right to play,” no matter their background, Harris-Fontaine said.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe; State Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield; and State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, were also in attendance at the groundbreaking to state their support for affordable housing in Decatur.

The new playground is more than just that, Turner said. Building the playground will also help “build lives and build a community,” she said.

“Every child deserves to have a safe place to live, to grow up and a safe place to play,” said Moore Wolfe.

A combined effort between the Related Affordable Foundation, Related Midwest, and Kaboom!, the playground is also unique for another reason — it was designed by the kids who will soon play on it.

Harris-Fontaine came to Decatur in July, when she met with approximately 30 kids from the Southern Hills community. Each of them had the chance to draw their dream playgrounds and tell the Kaboom! team what they wanted most.

The team then created two unique designs based on the kids’ suggestions and feedback, and community members then voted on which design they preferred.

What did the kids at Southern Hills want in their playground? Climbers and swings, and, most importantly, lots of slides, Harris-Fontaine said.

The playground is being built by a group of nearly 100 volunteers. Some are Related Foundation volunteers from as far away as New York and California, and some are Decatur-area volunteers from the Decatur Building Trades Union and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 146.

“We love this community,” said JD Miller, a union representative from IBEW 146. “We are willing to do anything we can to support it.”

The playground will be completed on Friday, and kids will be able to play on it by early next week.

The playground’s impact on local kids will likely be noticed outside the neighborhood, Scherer said.

“Think of the people who are going to live in these houses, who are going to have their children playing on this playground,” Scherer said. “I can't help but think those kids are going to do a little better in school because they have a decent place to go home to at night.”