Watch now: Weekend celebration to mark Latham's 150th birthday

LATHAM — The village of Latham celebrates its birthday every 25 years.

So they have to make it a big party.

The Latham Sesquicentennial will be Friday, Aug. 26, through Sunday, Aug. 28, in the downtown area.

The weekend will begin with an opening ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday at the Depot building. Other activities include inflatables, live entertainment, food vendors, a car show and Saturday’s parade. Latham native and country music artist Eric Burgett will return home to perform Saturday night.

According to Ryan Virden, Latham’s celebration co-chair, the village last decorated the town in 1997. “In 1972, we had the 100th, 1997 was the 125th,” he said. “So we’ve been following history with 25 years.”

Plans for this year's festival began at the same time as the COVID pandemic. The board became serious about planning in 2021 and was able to fundraise and partner with companies and organizations for sponsorships.

One of the features for this year’s event include historical elements, which will be on display at Village Hall. Items include family heirlooms, photos and maps. During the celebration 25 years ago, a group of citizens organized a history book, which will be on display to provide additional information on the community's history.

Latham native Stephanie Proctor Weston attended the festival 50 years ago as a baby. She will bring a memento from that time, her handmade dress. “I’ve had it forever,” she said. “My mother had it made.”

The centennial is important to Proctor Weston and the rest of the community, she said. “Everybody is getting together,” she said.

Latham Sesquicentennial For more information with dates and times for the Latham Sesquicentennial events, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Donna (Howe) Altherr had ancestors who settled in Latham in the 1850s. “I still have relatives here,” she said.

Photos of her family from the early era will be on display during the festival. “I have the history about them and my great grandparents' wedding picture,” Howe said.

Latham was surveyed in 1871 and recorded as a village. The Methodist and Baptist churches were formed, although the original buildings were destroyed and rebuilt. “We did have a Christian church that burnt in the 1940s or 50s,” Virden said. “It’s no longer there.”

Latham’s population is approximately 400. The community has experienced a few struggles, including a 2019 fire that destroyed an apartment building and other structures in the downtown area. “But we were able to save the restaurant. And it’s still there,” Virden said.

Alumni from the Latham schools, as well as the Warrensburg-Latham School District, will have opportunities to meet during the celebration.

The festival board is doing what it can to bring others back for the event. During the Little Mister and Miss competition, the 1997 winners will crown this year’s royalty.

“It should be a good time,” Virden said.

Another first for the village celebration will be the beer tent. Latham was considered a dry town since Prohibition stopped liquor sales nearly 100 years ago; however, nothing was written designating the village’s rule. After a referendum was approved by voters nearly two years ago, alcohol was served for the first time in recent years in the local restaurant , according to Virden.

The goal for the festival is to continue bringing others together and keep the tight-knit community, something that is important to Virden.

“I came home from the hospital and I haven’t left,” the Latham native said.