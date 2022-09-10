Watch now: Wiffle ball tourney takes the field for Macon County first responders

DECATUR — It all started when Ethan Parker, then 12, asked his parents if he could host a wiffle ball tournament in their backyard.

They said yes, but on one condition — he needed to find a cause to raise money for.

Parker chose Alzheimer’s research in honor of his great-grandmother. The backyard tournament he organized with help from his uncle, Geoff Owens, raised just over $1,000 that year for the Alzheimer's Association. The Parkers thought that would be the end of it, but they were wrong.

“Then people just started calling and they said, ‘We want to play!’ and I'm like, what?” said Ethan’s mom, Jeannie Parker. “Then sponsors started calling, and it just grew from there.”

Seven years and many more tournaments later, Ethan Parker is now 19, and the family's nonprofit organization, 217 ALZ Backyard Wiffle Ball Classic, has raised over $300,000 and donated to over 30 local families and charities.

The organization is named after its annual Alzheimer's fundraiser tournament, but also hosts a number of other, smaller tournaments that raise funds for other causes.

On Saturday, the organization focused its efforts on local first responders.

Twenty-four teams from across Central Illinois turned out to compete in the Macon County First Responders Wiffle Ball Tournament outside Sliderz Bar & Grill. Players ranged from age 6 to 60. For many of them, taking part in the first responders tournament was an easy decision.

“We're here (because) we believe in the cause,” said Eric Law, who played on the “Average Joe’s” team.

Law has participated in multiple 217 ALZ tournaments over the past two years. Law and his teammate, Jay Ruffner, said they wanted to participate in the tournament to help honor police officers and other first responders, but also just to have fun.

“You get to know every single one of these guys for the most part because they're in most tournaments, same teams,” Law said. “So you get to form a little bit of friendship there.”

Ruffner said, “Well, I'm in my mid-30s, so getting to come out here and play a game that we played as kids is a lot of fun. I can either be here, or I can be home mowing grass, so...”

Owens, a board member for the 217 ALZ Backyard Wiffle Ball Classic, said the first responders tournament started last year as a way to help memorialize 9/11 and honor local first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Both Owens and Jeannie Parker mentioned the deaths of police officers Chris Oberheim of Champaign and Todd Hanneken of Long Creek as motivating the event.

“Those are people that people playing in this tournament have lost,” said Owens, pointing to signs behind home plate displaying the names of fallen first responders. “We're honoring them. Basically, that's the reason we're here.”

Funds raised during Saturday’s tournament will be donated to some local veterans, the Decatur Police Department, and to local firefighter unions, Owens said.

“You know, we hear of a need, and we try to fill it,” said Jeannie Parker.

Ethan Parker said seeing his organization continue to grow and support so many causes over the years wasn’t necessarily the plan, but was always “the dream.”

As for what’s next, Parker said he hopes to continue fundraising for as many causes as possible.

“I can't wait to keep getting bigger and keep raising more money and awareness,” he said.