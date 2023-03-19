DECATUR — Young local bowlers took to the lanes Sunday to compete in the sixth annual Decatur Youth Masters Tournament at Spare Time Lanes.

Twenty-six Decatur-area bowlers took part in the tournament, which offers an opportunity for the young bowlers to win scholarships.

“This is kind of a prestigious event,” said tournament director Phillip Barry.

The Decatur Youth Masters was created in 2016 by Corey Kistner, a former director of the Professional Bowlers Association tour. “He wanted to give the youth of Decatur their own tournament,” Barry said. “Only Decatur Association members could sign up.” Since then, organizers have given away $11,000 in scholarships.

During Sunday’s tournament, participants competed in two divisions: those with an average score below 149 and others above 150 scoring average.

“We do it by average, because no matter what their age is, they may be a better bowler,” Barry said. “We do have some young kids who can really bowl well, all in Decatur.”

Teenagers will be competing March 26 at the same Decatur bowling alley during the Teen Masters Championships. Barry said the competition is a qualifier for the national tournament held in July in Detroit, Michigan.

Competitors are required to use certified bowling balls. “Advantages can only be gained through hard work and perseverance,” according to the event rules. “We emphasize skill and execution by significantly reducing the volume of oil on the lane and limiting competitors to a single bowling ball that does not flare or absorb oil.”

“High performance balls that hook a lot sometimes take away the skill level,” Barry clarified. “But with a spare ball, I have to hit what I’m looking at in order to score.”

Decatur already has a qualifying bowler, Lucas Boyd. The 16-year-old qualified during the 2022 Teen Masters Championship. “Every bowler has to bowl with the same (type of) bowling ball,” he said. “So nobody has an advantage, except for skill.”

Boyd’s average is 200; however, during last year’s Teen Masters, his score was 150. “And somehow I still qualified,” the Mount Zion sophomore said. “It was such a difficult pattern that the other contestants didn’t really bowl that well.”

The bowling tournaments are exciting for the parents as well.

For 49-year-old Jason Queen, the activity brings back memories. “I grew up in this,” he said.

Queen was recently inducted into the Illinois PBA Hall of Fame as a 1997 ABC Masters Champion and 12-time winner on the PBA Regional Tour. But on Sunday, he was standing among the fans cheering on his son Jaxson, 9, during the tournament.

“It is still a good sport,” Queen said. “It’s something everybody can do, and do it your whole life. It’s a friendly community and everybody’s like family.”

