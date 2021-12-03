 Skip to main content
Recycle, don't toss those unwanted Christmas lights

One in five people have been injured while putting up their Christmas tree this year. This is according to a new survey of 1,052 Americans by ValuePenguin. In 2019, only 9% of participants said that they had been injured while setting up their tree. 75% of the people surveyed admitted to leaving their Christmas tree’s lights on overnight. It was also found that 11% of respondents are using Christmas lights that have been around for at least seven years. Christmas trees can also cause family arguments, with 46% of people saying they fought with their loved ones about the tree. 63% of people will put up an artificial tree, while only 24% will opt for a real one

DECATUR — The Macon County Environmental Management  Department is once again accepting unwanted Christmas lights.

The goal of the effort is to recycle the lights, thus keeping them out of local landfills.

Lights can be dropped off in the recycling collection box at Macon County Recycling Center, 1750 N. 21st St. in Decatur, from Dec. 6 through Jan. 31. Packaging should be removed prior to drop-off.

For more information, go to www.MaconGreen.com or call Macon County Environmental Management at 217-425-4505.

