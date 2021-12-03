Recycle, don't toss those unwanted Christmas lights

DECATUR — The Macon County Environmental Management Department is once again accepting unwanted Christmas lights.
The goal of the effort is to recycle the lights, thus keeping them out of local landfills.
Lights can be dropped off in the recycling collection box at Macon County Recycling Center, 1750 N. 21st St. in Decatur, from Dec. 6 through Jan. 31. Packaging should be removed prior to drop-off.
For more information, go to www.MaconGreen.com or call Macon County Environmental Management at 217-425-4505.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Decatur Christmas decorations of the past
Bob and Nellie Blair
Santa Claus
Plugging Santa in
Window display
Artificial trees
Wired for the season
Season's Greetings
8,750 lights
Religious category
Darrell Beck
Non-religious category
Mixture of themes
Santa Claus
Pointsof light
Disney Land
Holiday Glow
Christmas decorations
It's over
Shusters
Tree trimming time
Christmas in the air
Christmas Cat
Santa heads for landing
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.