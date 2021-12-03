Recycle, don't toss those unwanted Christmas lights

DECATUR — The Macon County Environmental Management Department is once again accepting unwanted Christmas lights.

The goal of the effort is to recycle the lights, thus keeping them out of local landfills.

Lights can be dropped off in the recycling collection box at Macon County Recycling Center, 1750 N. 21st St. in Decatur, from Dec. 6 through Jan. 31. Packaging should be removed prior to drop-off.

For more information, go to www.MaconGreen.com or call Macon County Environmental Management at 217-425-4505.

