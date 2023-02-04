DECATUR — The American Red Cross has announced upcoming blood drives across Central Illinois to meet the continued demand.

Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are needed, as well as platelet donors.

MacArthur High School, 1499 W. Grand Ave. in Decatur, will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

The Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St., will welcome donors from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 and 14.

Blood drives also are scheduled in the following communities.

Tuscola: Monday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tuscola First Christian Church, 100 Church St.

Argenta: Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 1-6 p.m. at Argenta Bridge Church Fellowship, 520 West Elm.

Bethany: Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 2-6 p.m. at Bethany Fire Station, Route 121.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 800-733-2767 to make an appointment or for more information.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and in generally good health.