 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Red Cross blood drive in Decatur to honor Shoni Anderson

  • 0

DECATUR — The family of a Mount Zion girl battling leukemia is hosting a blood drive on  Wednesday, Aug. 17.

It will be held from noon to 6 p.m.  at Passion Community Church Worship Center, 4225 Camp Warren Lane, Decatur.

Shoni Anderson, 6, was diagnosed with leukemia in February 2021. She has received and will likely continue to receive additional blood transfusions.

Donors will receive a $10 e-gift card and a chance to win gas for a year.

Appointments are required. Call 800-733-2767 or register on the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dutch scientists seek to develop homes more resilient to heatwaves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News