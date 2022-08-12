Red Cross blood drive in Decatur to honor Shoni Anderson

DECATUR — The family of a Mount Zion girl battling leukemia is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

It will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at Passion Community Church Worship Center, 4225 Camp Warren Lane, Decatur.

Shoni Anderson, 6, was diagnosed with leukemia in February 2021. She has received and will likely continue to receive additional blood transfusions.

Donors will receive a $10 e-gift card and a chance to win gas for a year.

Appointments are required. Call 800-733-2767 or register on the Red Cross Blood Donor App.