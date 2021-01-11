Red Cross community blood drives this week in Macon County

DECATUR — The Red Cross has announced three blood drives being held this week in Macon County.
The blood drives are as follows:
Mount Zion Convention Center, 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13. Donors will receive a voucher for T-shirt or $10 gift card. The Bloodmobile will be at the Casey's General Store in Warrensburg from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15. Warrensburg-Latham High School will be collecting donations for a Lifesaving grant. The Bloodmobile will be at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, 1800 E. Lake Shore Drive in Decatur from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. Donors will receive a voucher for a T-shirt or $10 gift card.
Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.
To donate blood or for more information call (217) 367-2202.
