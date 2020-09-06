Red Cross vehicle leaves Decatur to bring help in the wake of Hurricane Laura

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Dean Otta was busy Sunday afternoon prepping his trusty friend “ERV” to leave Decatur and go spread some help and comfort in the areas of Louisiana ravaged in the savage embrace of Hurricane Laura.

ERV — emergency response vehicle in American Red Cross-speak — will be used to deliver food and emergency supplies to families whose homes and lives have been smashed and upended.

Otta, a 67-year-old Caterpillar Inc. retiree from Mount Zion, won’t be going on this trip himself but was serving at the Decatur Red Cross headquarters by getting the big red and white truck ready for its more than 600 mile haul down south.

A statement from the Red Cross said fellow volunteers Donna Gaik and Anita Zeken will be making the trip from Decatur. They will join 37 other Red Cross volunteers from Illinois already deployed to assist with relief efforts in both Louisiana and Texas, the states hardest hit by one of the most powerful storms ever to strike the nation.

“Some 1,400 Red Cross workers, including the 37 from the Illinois region, have been mobilized to help with relief efforts in Louisiana and east Texas after Hurricane Laura devastated entire communities,” said Drew Brown, Regional Communications and & Marketing Manager for the Red Cross.