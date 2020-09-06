Red Cross vehicle leaves Decatur to bring help in the wake of Hurricane Laura

DECATUR — Dean Otta was busy Sunday afternoon prepping his trusty friend “ERV” to leave Decatur and go spread some help and comfort in the areas of Louisiana ravaged in the savage embrace of Hurricane Laura.
ERV — emergency response vehicle in American Red Cross-speak — will be used to deliver food and emergency supplies to families whose homes and lives have been smashed and upended.
Otta, a 67-year-old Caterpillar Inc. retiree from Mount Zion, won’t be going on this trip himself but was serving at the Decatur Red Cross headquarters by getting the big red and white truck ready for its more than 600 mile haul down south.
A statement from the Red Cross said fellow volunteers Donna Gaik and Anita Zeken will be making the trip from Decatur. They will join 37 other Red Cross volunteers from Illinois already deployed to assist with relief efforts in both Louisiana and Texas, the states hardest hit by one of the most powerful storms ever to strike the nation.
“Some 1,400 Red Cross workers, including the 37 from the Illinois region, have been mobilized to help with relief efforts in Louisiana and east Texas after Hurricane Laura devastated entire communities,” said Drew Brown, Regional Communications and & Marketing Manager for the Red Cross.
“Volunteers are fulfilling a variety of roles including sheltering, food distribution, health and mental health services and damage assessment.”
Otta, a volunteer for 10 years and veteran of many such relief trips himself, only wishes he’d been able to make this one, too. He said, it cheers his heart to think of the joy on pained faces when they see that truck with the big red cross rumbling into their devastated neighborhoods.
“Everyone knows what that Red Cross symbol means,” he added. “And I feel like I am a virtual participant in helping by getting this ERV ready to go down there.”
