Red Cross volunteers from Decatur to assist with wildfire relief efforts in Oregon

DECATUR — Last week, volunteer Dean Otta was preparing a Red Cross emergency response vehicle for a trip to Louisiana.
On Sunday, he left Decatur with Kirk Edgecomb en route to the Portland, Oregon, to assist with wildfire relief efforts.
Once in Portland, the duo will distribute supplies such as food, water and snacks and clean-up kits, the Red Cross said in a news release. Another team of volunteers from the Illinois region will be leaving Monday from Moline.
Officials said a total of four emergency response vehicles from the Illinois region have been deployed to help with relief efforts in Oregon.
Officials said there are 52 volunteers from the Illinois region deployed to help with disasters across the country, including Texas, Louisiana and Oregon, officials said.
Volunteers Donna Gaik and Anita Zeken left the Decatur office last weekend enroute to assist with Hurricane Laura relief efforts in Louisiana.
PHOTOS: Red Cross marks a century of service
Red Cross workers in McLean County prepare kits for distribution to servicemen during the Korean War in 1952. In July, the Red Cross marks 100 years of providing services to the county.
Barb Ringger, left, and Maralon Stauter unveil a poster of the World Trade Center that the Red Cross volunteers received after returning from serving with the Red Cross after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York. The Gridley women operated a comfort station that provided essentials to rescue crews engaged in recovery operations at ground zero. A gallery of photos is at www.pantagraph.com.
Sondra Hayes, left, Red Cross regional direct services program manager, and Coleen Moore, major gifts officer, examine scrapbooks that contain news clippings of Red Cross service projects of the past 100 years. This month, the agency celebrates 100 years of providing services in McLean County.
Volunteers at the World Trade Center wore a variety of masks to protect their lungs during recovery operations. An alarm would sound telling people which mask to wear based on what type of debris was being unearthed.
The Red Cross in McLean County is marking its 100-year anniversary. Volunteers share their stories through archived materials in their collections.
The Red Cross Canteen in Bloomington provided snacks and other items to service men and women headed to war.
The Red Cross Canteen at the Bloomington train station is used by servicemen and servicewomen during World War II in 1943.
Maralon Stauter, Jan and Norm Rechkemmer, formerly of Roanoke, and Barb Ringger, posed for a group photo during their service at the World Trade Center following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Maralon Stauter looked at a commemorative magazine that marked the service of volunteers during 9/11.
Barb Ringger unfolded a T-shirt that was sent to volunteers during recovery operations following 9/11.
Barb Ringger brought back a charred piece of paper, her identification badge and a pass that allowed her access to the recovery zone at the World Trade Center following 9/11.
A photograph showed the hazardous working conditions shared by volunteers during recovery operations at the World Trade Center.
Two of the first comfort dogs got some attention as they were deployed during recovery operations at the World Trade Center.