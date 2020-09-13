 Skip to main content
Red Cross volunteers from Decatur to assist with wildfire relief efforts in Oregon
Red Cross volunteers from Decatur to assist with wildfire relief efforts in Oregon

DECATUR — Last week, volunteer Dean Otta was preparing a Red Cross emergency response vehicle for a trip to Louisiana.

On Sunday, he left Decatur with Kirk Edgecomb en route to the Portland, Oregon, to assist with wildfire relief efforts.

Once in Portland, the duo will distribute supplies such as food, water and snacks and clean-up kits, the Red Cross said in a news release. Another team of volunteers from the Illinois region will be leaving Monday from Moline.

Officials said a total of four emergency response vehicles from the Illinois region have been deployed to help with relief efforts in Oregon.

Officials said there are 52 volunteers from the Illinois region deployed to help with disasters across the country, including Texas, Louisiana and Oregon, officials said.

Volunteers Donna Gaik and Anita Zeken left the Decatur office last weekend enroute to assist with Hurricane Laura relief efforts in Louisiana.

