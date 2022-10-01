Red Cross volunteers leave Decatur headed for hurricane-ravaged Florida

Red Cross volunteer Dean Otta, center, explains a few details on the emergency response vehicle that Paul, left, and Starr Wilhelm will be driving to Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Donnette Beckett
DECATUR —
Red Cross volunteer Dean Otta has not been without the local emergency response vehicle, called an ERV, since it arrived in Decatur a few years ago.
“I am responsible for this vehicle,” he said. “I take care of it all the time it’s stationed in Decatur.”
As a
South Central Illinois Red Cross volunteer, Otta has traveled to various disasters in Illinois and beyond. He will be sent to Florida or South Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Ian, but not in the local ERV. “I picked another job to do,” he said. “I’m just waiting on a call.”
Early Saturday morning, Red Cross volunteers Paul and Starr Wilhelm headed out from Decatur to Orlando, Florida, to help with the hurricane’s aftermath. They have committed to helping for two weeks. “There’s a need,” Starr Wilhelm said.
The van is equipped to serve meals, and will be supplied with food by groups of Southern Baptist Churches once they receive their orders.
“Right now it’s empty,” Otta said.
Red Cross volunteers, Dean Otta, left, and Paul Wilhelm discuss the details of the emergency response vehicle before it is driven to Florida.
Donnette Beckett
The ERV does travel with large food and drink containers and portion-controlled ladles, but will be waiting on other supplies. Volunteers often work in an assembly-line style.
“We can carry up to 800 to 1,000 meals just right here,” Otta said about the van’s counter and storage areas.
Otta provided the volunteers with detailed information regarding the ERV and what to expect.
Starr Wilhelm had volunteered at various events for the Red Cross. For her husband, the hurricane relief distribution will be a first.
“I told him sometimes it’s a zoo,” Starr Wilhelm said. “Things are changing continuously.”
“Wherever you’re at, it’s kind of heartbreaking,” Paul Wilhelm said.
The Red Cross emergency response vehicle, or ERV, is supplied with food and beverage coolers.
Donnette Beckett
The couple, from Camargo, are retired and able to volunteer when needed. They said they have assisted during local floods.
“It’s just a way to help people,” Starr Wilhelm said.
After he receives his call to travel to Florida or South Carolina, Otta’s job will be to hand out supplies for recovery. “I’ll have 24 hours after the call,” he said about his departure.
Dawn Morris, South Central Illinois Red Cross executive director, put out a plea to the local volunteers. “We said we need you,” she said. “And they raised their hands.”
Red Cross volunteers Paul Wilhelm, left, and his wife Starr, center, receive last-minute instructions from Dean Otta before the couple leave for Florida.
Donnette Beckett
The Wilhelms are trained and certified to provide assistance during disasters, such as a hurricane aftermath. “They come with training specific to their role,” Morris said.
Hurricane Ian had made landfall in South Carolina on Saturday. Therefore, volunteers may extend their stay.
“We had hundreds of staff and volunteers on the ground before the hurricane hit, and we’re sending thousands more,” Morris said. “We do know that we are going to have to support the Carolinas, too.”
