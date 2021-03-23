 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Remains found in rural Pana identified as missing man Daniel Crosby
0 comments
breaking

Remains found in rural Pana identified as missing man Daniel Crosby

{{featured_button_text}}

PANA — A coroner confirmed Tuesday that the skeletal remains found in rural Pana on Saturday are those of missing 25-year-old Carterville man Daniel Crosby.

Crosby hadn’t been seen since he went missing in the early morning hours of Feb. 27, 2020, after visiting friends in Pana.

“The positive identification process was able to be completed through dental records and the assistance of our forensic pathologist, dentist and archaeologist,” said Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans in a statement.

The statement said Crosby’s family had been notified and said the family “appreciate all the various people and agencies that allowed them to finally get some closure.”

An intense search by various police agencies, firefighters and volunteers led to the discovery of the remains less than two miles north and east of where Crosby was last seen walking after his vehicle became stuck in a field.

His father, Tim Crosby, told the Herald & Review Sunday that the family believed the remains would turn out to be those of his missing son.

“We’re holding onto each other,” he said of his family after they were notified of the remains being found.

The Crosby family has said previously that they feared Daniel Crosby’s death may have been the result of foul play. They have offered a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone who hurt or harmed him.

The investigation into the death is being led by the State Police who have so far announced that the remains did not show obvious signs of trauma.

Anyone with information about Daniel Crosby’s disappearance should call Illinois State Police Zone 4 at 217-782-4750.

Daniel “Danny” Crosby

Daniel “Danny” Crosby

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden urges stricter gun laws after Colo. shooting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates on how buying a digital subscription supports local journalism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News