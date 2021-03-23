Remains found in rural Pana identified as missing man Daniel Crosby

PANA — A coroner confirmed Tuesday that the skeletal remains found in rural Pana on Saturday are those of missing 25-year-old Carterville man Daniel Crosby.

Crosby hadn’t been seen since he went missing in the early morning hours of Feb. 27, 2020, after visiting friends in Pana.

“The positive identification process was able to be completed through dental records and the assistance of our forensic pathologist, dentist and archaeologist,” said Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans in a statement.

The statement said Crosby’s family had been notified and said the family “appreciate all the various people and agencies that allowed them to finally get some closure.”

An intense search by various police agencies, firefighters and volunteers led to the discovery of the remains less than two miles north and east of where Crosby was last seen walking after his vehicle became stuck in a field.