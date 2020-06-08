Remains of Tropical Storm Cristobal bringing gusts, rain to Central Illinois

He said the rain will begin Tuesday morning and continue through midday, easing up in the afternoon, but "the winds will stick around” and scattered showers are possible on Wednesday.

“Once the system moves out of the area, we have a nice stretch of weather coming up. … There will be a change in air mass, bringing much cooler and drier conditions,” including highs in the 70s this weekend, said Barnes.

Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in Louisiana at 5 p.m. Sunday and was downgraded to a tropical depression by Monday morning. It is expected to track up the Mississippi River Valley and into the Great Lakes region by midweek.

“This does occur from time to time. Typically, it’s a little later in the season,” said Barnes, with this kind of system usually seen in August or September.

AccuWeather meteorologist Tyler Roys said the remnants of Cristobal will interact with a cold front moving across the Plains, allowing it to pick up speed.