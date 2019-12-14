Report: Gabby's restaurant closed after health department found roaches

DECATUR — Gabby's restaurant at 1385 E. Pershing Rd., was closed after officials of the Macon County Health Department found "many" live roaches, according to an inspection report.

The health department left a yellow "notice of closure" flyer on the front door of the establishment saying their permit was temporarily suspended. The time on the paper said 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

An inspection report on the health department's website says a customer complained after seeing roaches "crawling up the wall and onto the table." The document also says the owner of the facility was shown each area and they would have to take corrective action before the restaurant could reopen. The business would also be charged with a $250 re-inspection fee.

No one answered the phone at the restaurant on Saturday.

The restaurant's last inspection was in early November.

