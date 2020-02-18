Residents evacuated from Decatur apartment building after Monday night fire

DECATUR— Fourteen adults and two children were forced out of their Decatur apartment building Monday by damage caused by a fire in the basement.

Members of the Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in a third floor apartment at 421 N. College St. at 7:42 p.m. According to a fire department report, the fire in the basement was sending smoke throughout the building's nine apartments.

The report stated the cause of the fire appears to be electrical and the building was declared unsuitable for residents by the city's building inspector until repairs can be made.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. There were no injuries reported, the fire department said.

The fire is under investigation by the Decatur Fire Department Inspections Bureau.

