Results of autopsy on Decatur 2-month-old released
Results of autopsy on Decatur 2-month-old released

DECATUR — An autopsy of a Decatur 2-month-old pronounced dead Monday showed "no indication of trauma, no indication of violent injury, and no indication of intentional wrong doing," the Macon County Coroner's Office said. 

The child was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital Monday morning after being found unresponsive by a relative in the 2200 block of East Division Street. He was pronounced dead in the hospital emergency room.

The autopsy was conducted late Wednesday, Coroner Michael Day said. 

Further information will be released after a final autopsy report and an investigation by Decatur police are complete, Day said.

