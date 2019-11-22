Retired Decatur Fire Chief Donald Minton remembered for service to community

DECATUR — Often, when James Minton introduced himself to someone, the reaction to his name was, “Are you related to the fire chief?”
Minton's uncle, Donald Minton was a firefighter in Decatur for 33 years, from 1955 to 1988, serving as chief beginning in April 1974.
“Don was someone who was always ready to serve,” Jim Minton said. “You think about the times a fireman would run towards danger as opposed to away from it, and Don was blessed with 88 good years on this earth. You always wish for a little more but he lived a full life and Decatur was blessed that he lived it here.”
Donald Minton died on Nov. 20, at home surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, where he was a lifelong member, officiated by the Rev. Wray Offermann. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, also at St. Paul's. Survivors include his brother, Kenneth of Decatur; children Michael and wife Judy, Linda Mendenall, all of Decatur; Pamela Minton and spouse Kelly of Punta Gorda, Fla.; Sandra McCune and spouse Tim of Port Byron; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
His son, Michael, also served as a firefighter with almost as long a tenure, working for the Decatur Fire Department from 1979 until his retirement in 2011. After high school, he took some classes at Richland Community College while it was in downtown Decatur, and worked for a while at Archer Daniels Midland Co.
“After about three years, I felt stymied,” Michael Minton said. “I wasn't getting fulfillment that you need from a job and I asked my dad, and he said I should try out for the fire department. He was telling me it was a great job with a great pension and nothing is the same every day. Every day is different and exciting.”
You have free articles remaining.
He took his dad's advice, passed all the tests and was put on a waiting list, hired six weeks later. He'd already worked for his father at the Sun Valley Swim Club, which the Mintons co-owned, so he knew Donald Minton was a tough but fair boss.
“He was a good person to work for,” Michael Minton said. “He warned me, they're going to look on you as a reflection of him and I wanted to do him proud by doing the work as best I could. He was a great mentor to me.”
His father told him stories of firefighting, and challenges he and the other senior firefighters had faced, and Michael Minton said he listened and learned. In his off time and after he retired, the elder Minton was a woodworker, and the two men worked on projects together. Michael and his sister Linda Mendenall and Donald Minton were also fans of going antiquing together. Their mother, Frances, died in 2015.
“He was alone and we didn't want him to feel like he didn't have family hanging around,” Michael Minton said.
Donald Minton had served on The Salvation Army's advisory board since 1970 and was a member of the Golden K Kiwanis. He served on St. Paul's building committee and was a regular volunteer, helping with painting, patching and minor construction.
He was also always available to his family, Michael Minton said.
“He always wanted to help his kids do anything,” Michael Minton said. “If we were painting, he would help me paint my house. He helped me to put my window sashes in.”
“He could always make you smile,” James Minton said.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter