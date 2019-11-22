Retired Decatur Fire Chief Donald Minton remembered for service to community

“After about three years, I felt stymied,” Michael Minton said. “I wasn't getting fulfillment that you need from a job and I asked my dad, and he said I should try out for the fire department. He was telling me it was a great job with a great pension and nothing is the same every day. Every day is different and exciting.”

He took his dad's advice, passed all the tests and was put on a waiting list, hired six weeks later. He'd already worked for his father at the Sun Valley Swim Club, which the Mintons co-owned, so he knew Donald Minton was a tough but fair boss.

“He was a good person to work for,” Michael Minton said. “He warned me, they're going to look on you as a reflection of him and I wanted to do him proud by doing the work as best I could. He was a great mentor to me.”

His father told him stories of firefighting, and challenges he and the other senior firefighters had faced, and Michael Minton said he listened and learned. In his off time and after he retired, the elder Minton was a woodworker, and the two men worked on projects together. Michael and his sister Linda Mendenall and Donald Minton were also fans of going antiquing together. Their mother, Frances, died in 2015.

“He was alone and we didn't want him to feel like he didn't have family hanging around,” Michael Minton said.