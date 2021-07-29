 Skip to main content
MEETINGS

Retired Railroaders, NARVE Unit #77 meeting Aug. 4

NARVE Unit #77

DECATUR — Retired Railroaders, NARVE Unit #77 will host a meeting Wednesday, Aug. 4, 10 a.m. at the Bistro 537, Richland Community College. 

For information contact: Phyllis Grunert at 217-864-3795.

