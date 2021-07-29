Retired Railroaders, NARVE Unit No. 77 meeting Aug. 4

NARVE Unit #77
DECATUR — Retired Railroaders, NARVE Unit #77 will host a meeting Wednesday, Aug. 4, 10 a.m. at the Bistro 537, Richland Community College.
For information contact: Phyllis Grunert at 217-864-3795.
