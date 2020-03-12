Richland Community College extends spring break, plans to move classes online

Richland Community College is extending spring break for students through March 23 because of the threat of coronavirus.

The college will use next week to develop a plan to move classes online "in an attempt to create social distancing and reduce the density of people on campus," President Cristobal Valdez said in a statement.

The college is not closing and employees will continue to report to work, he said. After the break, online instruction will begin March 23 and continue through April 3, when college officials will "re-assess the situation."

During this time, campus functions will be cancelled or postponed, the college said. Richland will remain a polling place in the upcoming March 17 primary elections.

The college is requiring employees and students who have traveled outside of the college district, in the last two weeks, to contact Human Resources via phone call to determine the appropriate plan to return to work.