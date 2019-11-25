Richland student wins 1st place in Fortnite at Chicago esports tournament

DECATUR — Richland Community College student Dalton Meis won first place in Fortnite at a regional video gaming tournament held in Chicago earlier this month.

Richland also took second place overall at the the Midwest Regional Esports Event, according to a statement from the Student League for Intercollegiate Esports team and the Association for the Promotion of Campus Activities.

Teams from 14 colleges and universities competed in Smash Brothers, Rocket League and Fortnite at the tournament.

A team of Richland and Waubonsee Community College students also took second place in the Rocket League competition.

Regional participants will be invited to participate in the national competition in Orlando, Florida, March 5-8, where teams from around the country will compete for a national esports championship.

The mission of SLICE is to facilitate collegiate esports that create desirable student engagement outcomes for participants.

