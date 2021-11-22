 Skip to main content
Richland to offer SHIELD COVID testing ahead of holiday gatherings

The U.S. on Friday opened COVID-19 booster shots to all adults and took the extra step of urging people 50 and older to seek one, aiming to ward off a winter surge as coronavirus cases rise even before millions of Americans travel for the holidays.

DECATUR – SHIELD Illinois is offering extended hours and free COVID-19 tests at 10 community sites across the state including Richland Community College on Tuesday.

Tests will be available from 3 to8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, and residents will have results by Wednesday evening.

Instead of a nasal swab, the covidSHIELD test uses saliva and only takes a few minutes to collect a sample. The results are known within 24 hours and are kept confidential.  

The saliva-based test also detects three genes of the novel coronavirus allowing it to quickly detect the virus and it variants. This includes people who do not have any signs or symptoms.

The goal with the increased availability is to allow more people to get tested before coming in contact with family and friends on Thanksgiving and to thwart a post-holiday surge.

“Our test is especially adept at catching asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, often before they reach the contagious phase,” said Beth Heller, senior director of external relations for SHIELD Illinois. “And with our quick turnaround, residents can feel confident in knowing their COVID-19 status by Wednesday evening before the big day.”  

SHIELD Illinois, a nonprofit unit of the University of Illinois System, has testing agreements with 389 school entities – 298 public school districts and 91 non-public school districts – in addition to operating these 10 community sites and serving several businesses such as Rivian and Archer Daniels Midland Co.

