DECATUR — The 2023 Ripple Motor Show will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Richland Community College.

Admission is free. Vehicles in the show cost $20 each with registration 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and judging commences at 3 p.m. Awards will be at 4 p.m.

The show is in memory of Christopher David Ripple and is sponsored by the Ripple Foundation and Wade Ripple. During the awards ceremony, a van will be donated to a student in need of transportation, the second such donation the event has done, and the awarding of a CDR Tool Scholarship to a student pursuing a career in the automotive industry.

Food and other vendors will be on site. In case of rain, the show will be moved to Aug. 19.