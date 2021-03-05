Road in East Garfield area closed during gas leak repair

DECATUR — Work to repair a gas leak is causing the closure of the road in front of 2568 East Garfield Ave. starting Friday afternoon.
The work by Ameren Illinois began around 1:30 p.m. Friday and is expected to continue until approximately noon Saturday, causing the total closure between 24th and 27th streets in both directions, according to a city press release.
A detour route has been established.
Take our aerial photo quiz of 12 Decatur places
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten