Road Work: What local roads should you avoid?

The city of Decatur and Macon County have announced projects that will result in area roads being closed.
- Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, June 21, to reconstruct East Whitmer Street. This work will cause the total closure including no thru traffic, and no street parking on East Whitmer Street between Jasper Street and Maffit Avenue starting at 6 a.m., Monday and will continue to approximately 5:30 p.m., Monday, June 28.
- Macon County Highway 34 (Walker Road) will be closed between Church Road and McDonald Road from 7 a.m. Monday, June 21, until 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24, for roadway patching.
- The road at 550 S. Lakeshore Drive will be closed beginning immediately for the replacement of the Lakeshore Pump Station. The road is expected to be closed until March 11.